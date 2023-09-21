Flyana Boss returns to UPROXX Sessions for the second week in a row to rock a rollicking performance of their song “Nu Nu.” While “You Wish” is still their calling card, the Dallas and Detroit-bred dynamic duo is back to prove they are far from a one-hit wonder.

“Nu Nu,” funnily enough, actually precedes “You Wish” by a couple of months. It was released as part of a two-song single called Boffum alongside “Really Really.” It features a hard-hitting hit beat and confident, cutthroat lyrics that find Folayan and Bobbi boasting that they’re leveling up — another clever bit of manifestation from the crew that promised they’d be swimming in brand deals and found themselves sprinting through the offices of Google, TikTok, and Atlantic Records while recording jingles for Pizza Hut.

Watch Flyana Boss perform “Nu Nu” above.

Flyana Boss is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.