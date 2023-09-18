When Bobbi of Flyana Boss said ” I be Michael Phelps, all the brand deals that I’m swimmin’ in,” it was just sort of a “fake it ’til you make it” situation. But even the biggest skeptic in the world would have to believe in the power of manifestation after the summer the fleet-footed freestylers have had — and they’re still going.

Today, they broke out their latest brand partnership with Pizza Hut, which includes a rapped jingle, a bunch of new TV ad spots, and, of course, even more sprinting in a riff on their viral videos promoting breakout hit “You Wish.” The spots are promoting Pizza Hut’s Melts, a new snack on the menu made of two slices Thin N’ Crispy crust, cheese, and toppings (it’s basically a calzone).

Honestly, it’s a perfect pairing; as much of the dorm-dwelling population practically lives on Pizza Hut and Flyana Boss met in college, it seems fair to say that they’ve inhaled their fair share of the stuff. Plus, brand deals are part of their whole brand, which makes every partnership feel baked-in (pun intended!) and organic, however counterintuitive that sounds. No word yet on how well the Melts will pair with Dunkin’ Donuts’ Ice Spice Pumpkin Drinks, but we’re sure someone out there is going to try it. Godspeed.

Check out Flyana Boss’ new Pizza Hut jingle above.