Daniel Caesar’s got a new album out and he just announced a tour to go with it. Shortly before the release of Never Enough, which landed on Uproxx’s Best R&B Albums Of 2023, the Canadian crooner went on his Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions mini-tour, promising a “real tour” would arrive imminently. Today, he announced the dates for his Superpowers World Tour, on which he’ll be joined by Omar Apollo, Orion Sun, Montell Fish, Moses Sumney, and Charlotte Day WIlson, who’ll be joined by BADBADNOTGOOD for Caesar’s hometown show in Toronto.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 after a presale beginning Tuesday, June 13. You can get more information here.

08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre^

08/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit^

08/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

09/2 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom*^

09/3 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed^

09/5 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!*#

09/7 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy#

09/9 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater#

09/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live#

09/12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall#

09/13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater#

09/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom#

09/16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium#

09/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex#

09/20 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square Park at Petco Park#

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl!

09/23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl*#

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre#

09/26 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley*#

09/28 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds#

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater#

09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum%

10/3 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome%

10/5 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place%

10/6 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre%

10/7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre%

10/10 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre%

10/12 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens%

10/13 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena>

10/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem^

10/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

10/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden+

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia^

* Not A Live Nation Date

+ With Omar Apollo with special guest Montell Fish

^ Support from Montell Fish

# Support from Orion Sun

! With special guests Flying Lotus and Orion Sun

% Support from Moses Sumney

> Featuring Charlotte Day Wilson playing with BADBADNOTGOOD, with special guest Moses Sumney