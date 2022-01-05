Generally taking place in the thick of summer, the Lousiville, Kentucky-based Forecastle Festival will be going down over Memorial Day Weekend in 2022. Taking place at Louisville’s Waterfront Park, the long-running fest is noted for being on the edge of the Ohio River, but also offering sweeping views of the downtown skyline. Now coming into its 20th anniversary, Forecastle has always featured a stellar lineup to match its unique setting, and this year’s fest is no different.

Headliners for each of the three days day include Jack Harlow on Friday, Tame Impala on Saturday, and Tyler The Creator on Sunday. Joining them on the eclectic bill of top notch rock, electronic, and hip-hop acts, are Phoebe Bridgers, Porter Robinson, Earl Sweatshirt, Rüfüs Do Sol, Clairo, 6lack, Wale, Black Pumas, Still Woozy, and a lot more.

Besides going down on a new weekend this year, Forecastle is introducing a reshaped footprint. The Ocean Stage is now fully tented and located on the Wharf. The new-look site overall promises smoother transitions from stage to stage as attendees course through the grounds. Also keeping with year’s past, $3 of every weekend pass sold will benefit the Forecastle Foundation, which preserves and protects threatened ecosystems in Kentucky and beyond.

Tickets are available now via an SMS presale here and general on-sale begins this Thursday, January 6 at noon ET at the same link. Check out the full lineup poster below.

