Many people spent the end of 2021 reminiscing about the year’s highs and lows. Whether it was through recap videos shared through Instagram or favorite tweets reposted on Twitter, people happily took trips down memory lane. Among them was Tyler The Creator, who shared his favorite songs from last year. It came in the midst of a recap from the rapper, which included some music videos and performances from 2021. As for his list, Tyler made sure to highlight some popular names as well as some up-and-coming acts as well.

FAVS/snoh – in your eyes

babyface ray – if u know u kno

ye -life of the party

tyler- sweet/i thought

faye webster- dream with a baseball player

dj harrison- know names

rhicochet- make love remix

air – never wanna be w/o you

baby keem – family ties

sault – bitter streets/ 2021 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 31, 2021

Tyler’s list includes popular songs like Kanye West’s “Life Of The Party” with Andre 3000, Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “Family Ties,” Snoh Aalegra’s “In Your Eyes,” Babyface Ray’s “If You Know You Know” with Moneybagg Yo, and Tyler’s own track “Sweet/I Thought You Wanted To Dance,” featuring Brent Faiyaz and Fana Hues. Other songs include Faye Webster’s “A Dream With A Baseball Player,” DJ Harrison’s “Know Names,” Ricochet’s “Make Love (Remix),” Air’s “I Never Want To Be Without You,” and Sault’s “Bitter Streets.”

Tyler’s list comes after he refuted reports that said he was going to go by a new alias. “I NEVER SAID I WAS CHANGING MY NAME, ARE YOU STUPID? YES,” he wrote in a tweet. The reports came after he called his stage name “really dumb” during an interview, which he later said was nothing more than a joke.