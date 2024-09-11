Fousheé’s Dreamy ‘Feel Like Home’ Mashes Up Alt-Rock And Doo-Wop

For the past month, Fousheé has been preparing to release her second studio album, Pointy Heights. Named after a stretch of land in Jamaica owned by her grandfather — who was nicknamed “Pointy” for his small stature — the album is dedicated to the New Jersey singer’s roots. After releasing the lead single “Still Around” in July, the former Uproxx cover star followed up with “War,” “100 bux,” and today, “Feel Like Home.” The new song is a dreamy mash-up of alt-rock and doo-wop and pays homage to “the people that truly make a place feel like home.”

Pointy Heights is inspired by a trip back to Jamaica, after which she scrapped all the songs she’d already worked on, starting from scratch with roots reggae, ska, and rocksteady as the baseline for the revamped project, which will feature production from her frequent collaborator Steve Lacy and Karreim Riggins. On her Instagram page, Fousheé explained, “pointy heights is a mile & a half long area located right outside of old harbor jamaica founded by my grandfather pointy. they called him pointy bc he was pint sized :) this album is dedicated to him, the fam & the community.”

Listen to “Feel Like Home” above.

Pointy Heights is due on 9/13 via RCA Records. You can find more info here.