New Jersey native Fousheé — a former Uproxx cover star — made a splash in 2020 when her song “Deep End” was used in a song by Brooklyn drill standout Sleepy Hallow. She released her debut album, Softcore, in November 2022, showcasing a broad-ranging list of influences that encompassed everything from SoundCloud rap to pop-punk. On September 13th, she will follow up with her second album, Pointy Heights, taking inspiration from the reggae she grew up on courtesy of her Jamaican mother. Today, she gave fans an early glimpse of her new direction with “Still Around,” a languid single driven by a rambunctious bassline.

The last time Uproxx spoke with Fousheé, ahead of the release of Softcore, she said of her creative process, “I don’t want to do what anyone expects. I like to keep people guessing.” Anyone who expected her to continue releasing her unique brand of alt-R&B will definitely be caught off-guard by her latest musical shift.

She’s certainly been showing off a wide array of musical directions since her debut, teaming up with a diverse assortment of collaborations that includes R&B star Steve Lacy, experimental rapper Lil Uzi Vert, and multifaceted creative Childish Gambino.

You can listen to “Still Around” above.

Pointy Heights is due on 9/13 via RCA Records. You can find more info here.