It’s no secret that Frank Ocean wasn’t exactly enjoying his career as a world-famous musician. Look no further than the fact that it’s taken him years at a time to even tease new music, let alone actually release it. We won’t even get into that disastrous Coachella performance a couple of years ago.

But for fans hoping for any sort of creative output from the reclusive star, there’s hope on the horizon: rumors he’s been writing and will direct a feature film have swirled online for months. Today, Variety confirmed those rumors, as well as offering up the first casting news from the film’s production. Although plot details remain sparse, Variey reports that the film has begun shooting in Mexico City, with British actor David Jonsson in the lead role. Jonsson’s performance as alternately innocent and menacing android Andy in Alien: Romulus turned heads recently, earning the Rye Lane star the sort of buzz that could lead to more juicy roles in the future.

The only other casting information out there is that Taylor Russell, who had a star turn in 2023’s Bones And All, was “in talks” to star in the as-yet-untitled directorial debut, but speculation to that end has yet to be substantiated. Still, perhaps this could stoke Frank’s passion for creation again — we’ll be hoping he puts together a soundtrack to go with it.