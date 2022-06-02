Frank Ocean is reportedly in talks with A24 and 2AM about writing and directing his own feature film, according to Discussing Film. The “Nikes” singer has always been open about his interest in filmmaking; he wrote and directed the 46-minute Endless, which streamed alongside his album of the same title in 2016.

It doesn’t stop there. He also interviewed Timothée Chalamet because he enjoyed Call Me By Your Name so much, he covered “Moon River” from the 1961 movie Breakfast At Tiffany’s, and in the Chalamet interview, he expressed interest in recording a film score someday.

Frank has also been reportedly shopping a new record around to labels. It seemed like he was gearing up to head into album mode back in 2019 when he shared both “DHL” and “In My Room,” but it’s likely the pandemic got in the way of any planned releases in early 2020. Though, he did put out another pair of singles in March of 2020, releasing “Dear April” and “Cayendo.”

During a recent Christmas episode of his Apple Music radio show, he also shared another new nine-minute track. Still, the best timeline we have for his new album is pegged to his rumored headlining slot at Coachella 2023. So it makes the most sense that even if we get a few new singles this year and in early 2023, the project would drop close to his appearance at the biggest festival in the world.