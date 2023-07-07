Chika‘s much-anticipated debut album is finally on the way. Tonight (July 7), she has shared a new single, “Demigod.”
On “Demigod,” Chika taps into her tenacious energy, rising above all the setbacks that have come her way. Throughout the song, she shows off her fiery pen game, and also her soft-tinged, cozy vocal stylings.
“Don’t ask me the questions, just know that I am / Don’t ask how I do it, just know that I can / Don’t give me no budget, just give me the cash / and f*ck a deposit, I want it in hand,” she sings on the song’s chorus.
The song comes from her full-length debut album, Samson: The Album, which is set to arrive later this month.
Over the past few months, Chika has been teasing Samson via social media, hinting that there will be “shows coming with the album.”
we got shows coming with the album, don’t worry. 😉 https://t.co/0JHKjhruOB
— CHIKA 🍀 (@oranicuhh) April 29, 2023
She’s also teased a collaboration with Snoop Dogg.
Snoop’s on my album. 😘 https://t.co/cTjFC8JcS2
— CHIKA 🍀 (@oranicuhh) May 20, 2023
Most recently, she revealed that many of the songs have a deeper meaning, and many of the people she’s played it for have been receptive to the underlying messages.
“people really listen when i explain the songs on my album and it makes me feel really good,” Chika said, “I know i made something important.”
people really listen when i explain the songs on my album and it makes me feel really good. i know i made something important.
— CHIKA 🍀 (@oranicuhh) May 25, 2023
You can listen to “Demigod” above.
Samson: The Album is out 7/28 via Warner Records.
Chika is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.