Chika‘s much-anticipated debut album is finally on the way. Tonight (July 7), she has shared a new single, “Demigod.”

On “Demigod,” Chika taps into her tenacious energy, rising above all the setbacks that have come her way. Throughout the song, she shows off her fiery pen game, and also her soft-tinged, cozy vocal stylings.

“Don’t ask me the questions, just know that I am / Don’t ask how I do it, just know that I can / Don’t give me no budget, just give me the cash / and f*ck a deposit, I want it in hand,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

The song comes from her full-length debut album, Samson: The Album, which is set to arrive later this month.

Over the past few months, Chika has been teasing Samson via social media, hinting that there will be “shows coming with the album.”

we got shows coming with the album, don’t worry. 😉 https://t.co/0JHKjhruOB — CHIKA 🍀 (@oranicuhh) April 29, 2023

She’s also teased a collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

Most recently, she revealed that many of the songs have a deeper meaning, and many of the people she’s played it for have been receptive to the underlying messages.