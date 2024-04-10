One week ago, NxWorries — Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge — announced the release date for their long-awaited second group album, Why Lawd?, with the music video for “86Sentra.” The album is the follow-up to their 2016 debut, Yes, Lawd!, which became an instant underground classic upon its release. Today, they shared the cover and tracklist, along with features including Dave Chappelle, Earl Sweatshirt, HER, Rae Khalil, Snoop Dogg and his new artist October London, and Thundercat.

From the tracklist, it’s now confirmed that the album will feature the previously released tracks “Where I Go” with HER and “Daydreaming.” On their social media, the duo revealed that the album would be released on vinyl, CD, and limited numbers of cassette tapes, which you can preorder now on the Stones Throw Records web store. There’ll be multiple versions of the vinyl, including one with a special-edition cover designed by Rhymezlikedimez, the animator behind their “86Sentra” video. The cassettes will only be available on June 13.

Why Lawd? is due on June 14 via Stones Throw Records.