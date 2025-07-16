Over the past month, Fred Again.. has been focused on music. More specifically, he’s been focused on one song.

In June, he released “Victory Lap,” built on a Doechii sample and featuring Skepta And PlaqueBoyMax. Earlier this month, he dropped a second version, dubbed “Victory Lap Two,” with a new verse from Denzel Curry. Today (July 16), he tacked on another new contributor, adding Hanumankind to “Victory Lap Three.”

So, in total, the track now features Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax, Denzel Curry, and Hanumankind, along with the prominent Doechii sample. Notably, the song has an abrupt ending that seemingly comes out of nowhere, like the first two versions of the song did, perhaps suggesting that a fourth iteration could be on the way. Earlier this year, Fred was spotted in the studio with Justin Bieber, although he didn’t appear on the new album Swag, so perhaps we’ll get Biebs on “Victory Lap?”

Listen to “Victory Lap Three” above and find Fred’s upcoming tour dates below.