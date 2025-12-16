Fred Again.. Announces Ten Additional ‘USB002’ Shows Set For 2026

On December 12, Fred Again.. gave his final performance of the year in Mexico City. He’s already planning for 2026, though, as new USB002 concerts have been announced.

The exact dates have not been revealed, but per a press release, Fred is playing six shows at New York’s East End Studios in January and four at London’s Alexandra Palace in February. On Instagram, Fred wrote that a link to sign up for tickets is in the link in his bio, but as of this post, that does not appear to be the case. (In that post, he added, “and two more songs maybe more idk usb is infinite!.”) Tickets are set to go on sale on December 18, per the press release.

In a recent post, Fred wrote of the tour, “These shows have been an honour to share with you all. Thank you to every single person who has been with us.” He also wrote of his pace in a post from last month, “n btw i know we’re on more than 1 song a week right now and i absolutely dont care. in fact i do care, very much. i actually am loving the way this is feeling. It feels alive. And things are happening naturally and feeling good so im going wit them. Kaythankubye.”