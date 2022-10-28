Freddie Gibbs has an album of the year contender in Soul Sold Separately and today, he’s extended the project with a new bonus edition which features five tracks not on the original. In addition to the solo track “Big Boss Rabbit,” the new tracks include features from Big Sean, Hit-Boy, Jadakiss, Rick Ross (on the previously released “Ice Cream“), and Schoolboy Q.

As he prepared to drop Soul Sold Separately, Gibbs released the singles “Too Much” featuring Moneybagg Yo and “Dark Hearted,” while detailing how he ended his previous beef with Jeezy. However, while one beef ended, another cropped up to take its place. In the months leading up to Gibbs announcing his album, he and Benny The Butcher exchanged words (and came to blows) after nixing their rumored joint album.

In Uproxx’s latest cover story, Gibbs didn’t want to to talk about the tiff, but he did make a subtle reference to it. “I can take the jokes,” he said. “That’s the point. If you can dish it out, you got to be able to take it. That’s why when one of those rappers try to come and be crazy, I just burn their ass with jokes and they be looking stupid and then they get mad because they be getting laughed at. I ain’t even got to do all the, ‘I’ll f*ck your baby mama,’ and all that old gangster sh*t. I don’t got to do none of that, man, I’ll just make you look silly. I’m a comedian at the end of the day.”

You can get the bonus edition of Soul Sold Separately here.