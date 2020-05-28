Getty Image
Freddie Gibbs And Alchemist Appear To Be Releasing A Joint Mixtape With A Rick Ross Feature

Just a few months removed from his and Conway The Machine’s Lulu EP, The Alchemist has apparently linked up with another gritty street rapper for a second joint project this year. Sharp-eyed Twitter users used to Shazam to backtrace a few snippets played by rapper Freddie Gibbs during a recent Instagram Live session to determine that the tracks hailed from an upcoming project apparently called Alfredo — Alchemist and Freddie’s names jammed together. Screenshots posted to Twitter depict an album cover that mirrors the iconic logo from the Godfather series, with Freddie’s hand holding a marionette control bar and the strings replaced by the titular Italian noodles.

The Shazam rabbit hole suggested that features on the project would include Conway’s Griselda records compatriot Benny The Butcher, Conway himself, coke rap maestro Rick Ross, and Tyler The Creator.

Freddie Gibbs has shown a penchant for collaborating on full projects with one producer. His Piñata and Bandana albums with Madlib have become fan favorites, while he previously worked with The Alchemist on their joint tape Fetti, which also featured Curren$y. While there’s no solid information on Alfredo‘s release, Freddie did “like” several tweets about the album and tweeted that something would come out on Friday.

Stay tuned and check out the preview of Alfredo above.

