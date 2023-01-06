News has broken about an alleged shooting during French Montana’s music video shoot. According to Miami 7 News, the video and incident took place at The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens. The local police and fire rescue reportedly responded to a call around 8 p.m.

So far, Miami Gardens Police have not confirmed the exact number of those affected, although it has been rumored to be ten so far. The news outlet has also reported that four victims were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

“We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” MGPD detective Diana Gorgue said, per Miami 7. “We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

“We had a total of 10 [victims]. Four brought themselves to the hospital, and we’ve treated six transported,” a first responder allegedly said.

In addition, Miami 7 reportedly spoke to witnesses on the scene, including a man named Ced Mogul, who was watching Montana film the video.

“I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’” Mogul told them. “When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

Currently, the outlet has reported no fatalities and that French Montana was not among those injured.