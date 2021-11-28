Earlier this month, French Montana returned with They Got Amnesia, his first album in a couple of years. It’s jam-packed with features from John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, 42 Dugg, Coi Leray, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. French recently shared a video for the track “Bag Season,” featuring Lil Tjay, but it’s comments he recently made about rap and the NBA during a press run that has some people talking.

“You’re better off making it in the NBA than Hip Hop,” he said during an appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning. “NBA, they got like what, 28 teams … 15 players on every team? And that’s in the hundreds. You talk about Hip Hop, you can’t even name 10 people that’s hot every couple months. The odds … anybody can do it if it was easy.” He added, “So you talkin’ about trying to make it? Your hustle gotta be relentless. Can’t take no for an answer, you gotta be up when everybody sleep.”

French recently connected with Saweetie and Doja cat for some freaky fun on “Handstand.” He also joined forces with Fivio Foreign for a video for their collaboration “Panicking.”

You can watch a clip from French’s appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning in the post above.

They Got Amenisa is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.

