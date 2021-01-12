French Montana is back with a new video for “Hot Boy Bling” from the deluxe version of his Coke Boys 5 mixtape. Released in November, the tape marks French’s first full-length release since quitting drinking after being hospitalized in 2019.

The Bronx rapper is joined on “Hot Boy Bling” by two rappers in the middle of their own big breakouts, Jack Harlow and Lil Durk. While Harlow is fresh off his first Hot 100 Top 10 in “What’s Poppin” and the release of his debut album, That’s What They All Say, Lil Durk experienced a career resurgence last year, featuring on Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” as well as a plethora of hit singles and album cuts from seemingly every hot artist who released a record in 2020. He also capped the year with his own release, The Voice, just six months removed from Just Cause Y’all Waited 2.

The video finds the three rappers flexing in the wreckage of a structure in the desert, channeling the Mad Max films for inspiration (a favorite go-to for rappers dating back to Tupac’s “California Love”). It doesn’t look like Durk was able to make the shoot, so he’s green-screened in. The rappers are also flanked by scantily clad models, decked-out in post-apocalyptic spikes and chains.

Watch the “Hot Boy Bling” video above.

Coke Boys 5 is out now on Montana Entertainment / EMPIRE. Get it here.