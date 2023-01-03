French Montana is back. The Bad Boy rapper will drop the sixth installation of his Coke Boy mixtape series later this week. The project will be in collaboration with DJ Drama and released as a Gansta Grillz mixtape. Coke Boy 6 is expected to drop on Friday, January 6. The DJ and record executive announced the forthcoming project on Instagram yesterday (January 2), writing, “2023‼️ New Year… Same Hustle‼️” in the caption.

The mixtape was initially slated for a December release date, but it was pushed back for unforeseen reasons. Coke Boys 6 will serve as French’s first full-length project since 2022’s Montega LP, which dropped back in June 2022.

Outside of music, the “No Shopping” rapper has been focused on his philanthropic side, raising over $200 million for the Ugandan healthcare system. French Montana was bestowed with the “Innovator Award” while attending the annual Pencils Of Promise Gala at the Museum Of The Moving Image in New York City this past October.

“MAKING MORE HISTORY FOR MY PEOPLE!” he wrote on Instagram back in October. “Thank you, @pencilsofpromise, for honoring me with the Innovator Award at last night’s gala. Healthcare and education is a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible across the globe.”