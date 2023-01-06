French Montana made the news last night after reports surfaced of an alleged ten people being affected in a shooting in Miami Gardens. At first, sources like Miami 7 News reportedly said that the incident happened on the set of Montana’s music video.

Now, today, the rapper has set the record straight — claiming that he was celebrating the release of his new mixtape, Coke Boys 6, with friends at The Licking restaurant.

Montana was reportedly not one of those affected in the shooting.

“Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time,” he tweeted.

“I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’” a witness, Ced Mogul told Miami 7 yesterday evening. “When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

The outlet also alleged that four victims were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

“We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” MGPD detective Diana Gorgue reportedly said. “We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”