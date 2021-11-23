Memphis-born Fresco Trey is “Fresh Off A Heartbreak,” so of course he stopped by UPROXX Sessions to deliver a melancholy performance of the Heartbreak Diaries single. Half crooning, half rapping, Trey details his efforts to get over a bad breakup by adopting an indulgent lifestyle of drinking and materialism.

Like many of today’s up-and-coming hip-hop talents, Trey made the switch from college athletics — he was recruited to play college basketball before deciding to instead pursue his dream of rap stardom. After self-releasing an EP and networking behind-the-scenes for a few years, he was able to parlay an underground buzz into a record deal with Warner this year, under which he released his debut major-label EP, Heartbreak Diaries. He’s still just at the outset of his career, but he’s proven a gift for catchy melodies and relatable subjects. When he finds a sound that sets him apart from the crowd of like-minded rising talents, he could very well be a star.

Watch Fresco Trey perform “Fresh Off A Heartbreak” for UPROXX Sessions above

Fresco Trey is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.