Bad news, Fugees fans. While news of the New Jersey trio’s reunion tour was met with skepticism due to their longstanding history of inter-group friction, the news that they’ve officially canceled the tour — which they just announced today — still comes as a blow for those who were looking forward to finally seeing Lauryn, Pras, and Wyclef onstage together again for the first time in years.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” the announcement reads. “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe. An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work. We’re grateful for the special night we got to share with some of you in New York with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. THANK YOU for all your love and support throughout the years.”

While the news is certainly disappointing, at least their performance at Global Citizen’s September benefit show at Pier 17 was captured for posterity, giving us all something to watch as we dream of the time COVID-19 isn’t ruining our live entertainment plans.