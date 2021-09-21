Fugees were only active for a few years, but their star burned brightly during that brief window thanks to their massively influential 1996 album The Score. That release celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, so Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel are marking the occasion by reuniting for a brief set of reunion tour dates.

The first of them is this week, on September 22 at a yet-to-be-announced venue. After that, they’ll pick things back up in November and December for a handful of shows in the US, as well as dates in Nigeria and Ghana.

Hill says, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Jean also says, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Check out the full list of dates below.

09/22 — New York, NY @ TBA

11/02 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/07 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/21 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

11/26 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/28 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

12/04 — Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

12/06 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena

Date TBA — Nigeria @ TBA

12/18 — Ghana @ TBA