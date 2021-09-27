Wednesday night, September 22, marked the first time in 15 years that the iconic hip-hop band Fugees reunited to play a live show ahead of their highly-anticipated 25th anniversary tour for their album The Score. Performing at the New York rooftop venue Pier 17 for Global Citizen Live, video of the event was limited to the very few attendees who were able to sneak in their phones, as the majority of the concert’s patrons were required to slip their phones into Yondr bags for safekeeping.

Today, however, Global Citizen shared one part of the set, a rollicking performance of Fugees’ signature jam “Ready Or Not.” Backed by a massive live band complete with a horn section that got a memorable breakdown toward the end, Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean sound as though they’ve never taken a break — let alone one that lasted for over a decade and was filled with borderline waspish statements from the various band members about a possible reunion.

The Global Citizen Live concert in New York City also included performances from Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Coldplay Jennifer Lopez, Jon Batiste, Lizzo, Meek Mill, and more.

Watch Fugees’ reunion performance of “Ready Or Not” for Global Citizen Live above.