Since his first studio album’s release Future has found a lane for himself and stuck with it. From the “Lost My Dogs” rapper’s approach to songwriting, production, or sonic influences Future has an easily recognizable signature. The same can be said of his outward presentation.

For well over a decade, dreadlocks has been Future’s luscious calling card. But yesterday (May 5) decided to take a break from the norm to switch it up during his Met Gala debut. As Future walked the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet, many viewers at home did not recognize the entertainer. Instead of his wavy dreads, Future rocked a short blonde tightly coiled Afro (viewable here).

After the initial shock wore off, Future’s online supporter rattled off a stream of hilarious jokes. Some of the most viewed reactions were comparisons of Future to fellow rapper Ice Spice and comedian Wanda Sykes as well as fictional characters Chuckie Finster from Rutgers, Patti Mayonnaise from Doug, and Glen Ray of the Chucky film series.

Fashion is about taking risks. So, given this year’s Met Gala theme was “Tailored for You,” an examination of Black dandyism, Future decided to channel all of his creative boldness into his hair presentation while keeping his designer threads simple.