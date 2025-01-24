Future Grieves His Fallen Friends In The Mournful ‘Lost My Dog’ Video

For the past decade or so, Future has been considered something of the unofficial rap avatar for substance abuse, but in the mournful Mixtape Pluto song “Lost My Dog,” the Atlanta rap vet unflinchingly displays the dark side of his debauched content. In the new video, directed by French fashion designer Henri Alexander, Future cuts haunted looks at the camera while surrounded by candles. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Future video without at least a little T&A, which is provided by grainy, ancient-looking archival footage and an intro shot of a woman posing on the scoop of a bulldozer.

The video’s release highlights Future’s dedication to promoting his projects, even months after their respective releases. Although Mixtape Pluto is already five months in the rearview, he’s so far released videos for “Teflon Don,” “Allure,” and “Lost My Dog,” as well as a visualizer for his Travis Scott collaboration, “South Of France.”

That doesn’t mean he isn’t working on … ahem … future releases, as well, though. In addition to appearing on fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Baby’s new album, he’s allegedly working with Lil Baby and Young Thug on a full project, which could be the long-awaited sequel to his and Thug’s mixtape Super Slimey. It looks like there really is no rest for the wicked.

Watch Future’s “Lost My Dog” video up top

Mixtape Pluto is out now via Freebandz / Epic. You can listen to it here.