New music from Future may be coming sooner than we think. In a series of tweets, the “Jumping On A Jet” rapper said he may drop a new project in the next few weeks.

Last night, Future tweeted, “Scooter said drop album this month,” referring to his friend and frequent collaborator, Young Scooter, not to be confused with Scooter Braun, manager of Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

Scooter said drop album this month 🤔 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 5, 2022

In follow-up tweets, Future said, “When the time right that’s when u throw ah strike…” and warned us that he has “[m]ajor heat coming fast.

Major heat coming fast. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 5, 2022

In February, Future dropped a single called “Worst Day,” on which he says “Valentine’s Day the worst day.” Last weekend, Future joined Gunna for a performance of “Pushin’ P” on Saturday Night Live. He also collaborated with Lil Durk on the single “Petty Too,” the video of which shows the rappers treating lady friends to a private shopping spree.

While he did not reveal an actual release date for new music, Future implored us to “stay ready stay woke.”

stay ready stay woke — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 5, 2022

Future’s upcoming album will mark his first since 2020’s High Off Life, which featured collaborations with Youngboy Never Broke Again, Travis Scott, and Drake, the latter of whom appeared on the hit single “Life Is Good.”