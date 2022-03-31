Lil Durk isn’t done with 7220 yet. After the album helped the Chicago rapper secure his first solo No. 1 album, he returns with the video for the album’s standout track, “Petty Too” featuring Future. The standout track was also the centerpiece of Lil Durk’s performance on The Tonight Show shortly after the album’s release, with Durk bringing out Future to perform alongside him to the live audience’s delight.

Like all of Durk’s videos this cycle, it’s directed by Jerry Productions and features a stripped-down concept, with Durk and Future rapping on a rooftop and treating some lady friends to a private shopping spree. As the women peruse a pair of clothing racks, Durk and Future declare their petty ways and spit boastful rhymes about their disdain for romance.

In addition to “Petty Too,” Durk has put out videos for the menacing “Ahhh Ha,” the chest-beating “Golden Child,” and the sneering “Computer Murders.” The videos helped push 7220 to No. 1, and helped Durk secure an extension on his record deal reportedly worth $40 million, something he was quick to brag about on social media. Next month, you can catch Durk on tour beginning April 9 and running through May 2.

Watch Durk and Future’s “Petty Too” video above.