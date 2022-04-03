Last night on Saturday Night Live, Gunna brought out Future to show the world exactly what “Pushin P” means. The song is so popular it’s spawned the usage of the specific “Pushing P” emoji, a blue capital P, but Gunna has given his best description of the infamously phrase in an Instagram story following up the song’s release and right before his January 2022 album DS4EVER, was released. “P don’t just mean Playa, P also mean paper too,” he said. “You could be pushing this P with paper too.”

First released right around the top of 2022, the “Pushin P” video has been, ahem, pushing, the Atlanta rapper’s new slang for the last few months, and its raunchy music video certainly helped get eyes on the song in the beginning. For their TV performance of the track, though, Future and Gunna kept it fairly PG, decked out in their usual designer swag, and slowly swaying while they rapped through swirling fog and a tumultuous laser light show.

Perhaps what’s most impressive about the performance, though, is the way Gunna and Future seamlessly trade bars, exhibiting the kind of on stage chemistry that few rappers can manage — especially two who are both such stars in their own right. Check out the performance up top.