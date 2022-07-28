Usually, when the current rap hierarchy is discussed, the same three names come up as the best: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole. Things get a bit murky when it comes to the next spot, with names like Kanye West and Nicki Minaj often coming up. However, there is a strong hive that advocates for Future deserving a spot in the conversation, and his latest achievement certainly adds to their argument. On July 27, the DS2 artist was recognized by the RIAA for over 95 million units certified Gold, Platinum, or more over the course of his career.

The Grammy award-winning rapper was honored in a private event at Soho House Miami Beach where RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne and Epic Records Chairwoman and CEO Sylvia Rhone were both in the building. They gifted him with special plaques commemorating this unprecedented milestone.

That many platinum albums. Wow I’m overwhelmed with excitement ❤️🦅 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) July 27, 2022

Future’s career spans of nine albums and 68 songs, placing him in rarified air with one of the highest totals in history throughout RIAA’s 65-year-old existence. It comes on the heels of his latest album, I Never Liked You, reaching Gold status in under three months, with the standout record “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems already double Platinum and “Puffin On Zootiez” certified Gold.

Ballantyne had this to say about the major moment: “We’re thrilled to celebrate that Future now has 95 million RIAA certified units spanning 9 albums and 68 separate singles! He’s in an elite group – very few artists have achieved this level of success in the history of our nearly 65 year old program. Congratulations to Future and his incredible Epic Records and Freebandz teams!”

That number four spot in the rap hierarchy might have just been officially claimed.

Check out Future’s reaction to the moment via Twitter above.