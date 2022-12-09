Your favorite rappers aren’t speaking in code; you’re just not hip to their lingo. From onomatopoeias to regional idioms, an artist’s chosen lyrical content help tells the stories and paint pictures of music culture from around the globe. We can thank dirty South icons like Soulja Boy, Gucci Mane, and Lil’ Flip for padding our rap vocabulary with clever words and phrases — think “crank that,” “trap house,” and “flossin’,” respectively. Today we’re back with more from The Queen of Memphis, Gangsta Boo, who sits down with Uproxx’s Cherise Johnson and deconstructs some dirty south slang.

Gangsta Boo is back in the public consciousness after a Verzuz fight between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia — and more importantly, the southern rap icon teamed up with Latto and GloRilla for their new single “FTCU,” which samples Three 6 Mafia’s “Tear The Club Up.” Her UPROXX Sessions performance of ‘I’m Fresh,’ produced by Nick Hook, “is a bass-blasting, drum-heavy club anthem” in which she implores listeners to “smoke weed [and] eat p*ssy.”

In part 2 of Boo Lingo 101, she breaks down slang like “jackin'” and “bumpin'” and reminds us of how to use the acronym “FYTB” properly. You can watch pt. 2 of Gangsta Boo’s Boo Lingo 101 for Uproxx Music above.