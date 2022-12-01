Latto
Latto Announced A Collaboration With GloRilla And Gangsta Boo Is Arriving This Week

Latto has been dealing with a lot this month. It was only a couple of weeks ago that 130 of her unreleased songs were leaked, yet she showed off her indifference to the situation by flexing that she was “trending.” Now, she’s already announcing more music that’s coming very soon.

Today (November 30), she tweeted about a collaboration with GloRilla and Gangsta Boo arriving just this Friday. “Latto x Glo x Gangsta Boo THIS FRIDAY 😮‍💨🤯🥵🔥😈,” she wrote on Twitter.

GloRilla has been rising rapidly, making headlines for not knowing ham is pork and for getting a special shoutout from the one and only Nas. Cardi B joined her onstage at the AMAs, and she’s even nominated for a Grammy. Meanwhile, Gangsta Boo is a hip-hop veteran many are stoked to hear in this collaboration.

Notably, Glo and Gangsta Boo are both from Memphis. In September, Gangsta Boo praised GloRilla on an episode of Drink Champs. “I been watching them girls for the past couple of years and I was like, ‘What the f*ck?’ It made me feel good. They represented Memphis right,” the Three 6 Mafia legend said, as noted by Revolt. “A year later, GloRilla got signed. I got distracted because I was thinking of her glow-up. I think she was 19 — remember when [I] was that age?”

GloRilla broke through earlier this year with “FNF (Let’s Go),” which received the remix treatment from Latto and City Girls’ JT and earned her a deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG Records.

Earlier today, GloRilla made the news when she called out a DJ who claimed she wanted to work with him. “So GloRilla just called me and told me to pack my bags,” he wrote in a statement on Facebook. “It’s time to turn my state up one more time.” She replied by simply writing, “What are you talking about,” and then adding, “Ian said sh*t like dat.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

