Dirty South rap legend Gangsta Boo is back in the public’s consciousness thanks to Latto and GloRilla repurposing Three 6 Mafia‘s “Tear The Club Up” in their new single “FTCU,” which features the Memphis Queenpin. Keeping the ball rolling, Gangsta Boo hits the UPROXX Sessions studio to perform a rowdy rendition of her unrestrained 2020 single “I’m Fresh.” The track, which Boo released alongside New York producer Nick Hook, is a bass-blasting, drum-heavy club anthem in which she implores listeners to “smoke weed [and] eat p*ssy.”

“I just remember Nick playing some beats we were vibing at thespacepit studio but nothing was sticking to me, so we decided to create on the spot, piece by piece,” she explained on the song’s Bandcamp page. “I didn’t have to write any of the lyrics down because the beat wrote for me, so it was easy to freestyle off the dome. I used my voice like a record to create scratching sounds and we added harmonica and guitar, just to be different. Why not?I just kept hearing more and more as the track went on. Me and Nick overthink things a lot because we’re perfectionists with our sounds. I was just thinking about everything that I was doing and how I was feeling at the time while stoned and that’s how ‘I’m Fresh’ was made: two fresh people in the room together with a microphone.”

Watch Gangsta Boo’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “I’m Fresh” above.

