Lovers & Friends Festival returned to Las Vegas this weekend, bringing classic artists such as 50 Cent, Missy Elliott, and Usher to the stage in the desert for nostalgic fans. While past festivals had been interrupted by various issues, this year’s iteration went off without a hitch — almost.

There was one set that did feature an unfortunately timed faux pas. Ginuwine, best known for hits like “In Those Jeans,” “Pony,” and “So Anxious,” took a tumble as he performed “In Those Jeans,” nearly pulling down his sign language interpreter in the process.

Ginuwine himself took the hiccup in stride, posting a video on Instagram teasing himself for the spill. “I buss my ass,” he wrote. “I am constantly laughing with the funnies but we right back at it. Next year im windmillin so don’t mis it.” In the video, he’s all smiles as he jokes about it with his crew in the car, even singing a bar of Donnie McClurkin’s gospel classic “We Fall Down.”

There was one other incident over the weekend that could have cast a pall over the festival. On Friday, rumors circulated online that Chris Brown got into a physical altercation with the festival’s host, Usher, after a run-in in a nightclub. But Usher hit the stage with no trouble throughout the festival, even bringing out Ari Lennox for a surprise appearance.