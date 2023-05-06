Chris Brown Usher 2016
Getty Image
Music

Video Has Emerged Of Chris Brown And Usher Seemingly Arguing At A Party As Rumors Of An Altercation Swirl

Chris Brown turned 34 on Friday, May 5, and it appears controversy is following him into yet another year of his life. Reports and rumors are surfacing online that Brown got into a physical altercation with Usher at his birthday party.

Hollywood Unlocked posted this morning, May 6, that Brown’s party at Skate Rock City in Las Vegas “went downhill” when Brown acted “disrespectful” toward actor, creative director, and singer Teyana Taylor.

Hollywood Unlocked continued:

“The source explained that Chris Brown was noticeably ‘intoxicated’ when he initially approached her. A few guests and even Usher tried to intervene and calm everyone down. However, at some point during all the commotion, Chris Brown allegedly called Usher a ‘coward’ and left the venue.

The drama spilled over outside and onto Chris Brown’s bus as Usher followed behind to talk to the ‘Run It’ artist. Shockingly, that’s when things went completely left, with Chris Brown and his crew allegedly jumping the legendary R&B singer. The insider went on to say that the alleged beatdown was so bad that it left Usher with a ‘bloodied nose.’ Now, neither of the guys nor Taylor have spoken out to deny or clarify this report.”

The rumor was mostly met with skepticism online, but TMZ added more legitimacy to it this afternoon by sharing footage of Brown appearing to yell toward Taylor and Usher stepping in. The outlet said that the exchange “apparently led to some sort of scuffle that got violent outside.”

Per TMZ, Brown “was attempting to talk to” Taylor, but she was “ignoring him,” which an anonymous source relayed “pissed Chris off, and he started to yell at her, and that’s when Usher intervened and tried to calm him down.”

The TMZ report continued to echo was Hollywood Unlocked initially claimed:

“We’re told Chris wasn’t having it, cursing at Usher and Teyana — but then, mostly focusing his anger directly at Usher. Eventually, our sources say Chris told his crew they were leaving and they exited the facility. We’re told Usher took off his skates and went after them.

Our eyewitness — who says they were present for this — tells us they saw Usher go behind a string of charter buses that were parked in the lot … where Chris and his crew were at. We’re told a short time later, Usher emerged with what appeared to be a bloody nose.”

People online are unsurprisingly confused and trying to decide what to believe. Check out some of the reactions below.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×