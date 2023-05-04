Here Are The Lovers & Friends Festival Set Times For 2023

Missy Elliott “cried all morning” in gratitude after it was revealed she will be the first-ever female rapper to inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame when this year’s class was announced on Wednesday morning, May 3. Missy will be inducted alongside Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael, and The Spinners during a ceremony this November.

I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC. I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends💜 https://t.co/agHv7puauj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023

It’s times I have gotten on line & seen your irrelevant your a flop your washed up & it would crush me at times🥺BUT God you made me STRONG I kept going & you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK 4 itself🙏🏾 I am HUMBLED thank you all my Supporters💜 I LOVE YOU💜 pic.twitter.com/gkHUttWoU5 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023

The groundbreaking artist will properly begin her months-long celebration at the Lovers And Friends Festival on Saturday, May 6, in Las Vegas. Elliott was tapped as a headliner, as were 5o Cent and Usher.

The official set times have been released.

Elliott is scheduled to take the Lovers Stage at 10:30 p.m. local time. Before welcoming her, that stage will feature Christina Aguilera at 9 p.m., 50 Cent at 7:20 p.m., Miguel at 5:30 p.m., Pitbull at 4:10 p.m., Lil Kim at 3 p.m., Omarion at 1:50 p.m., and Next at 12:40 p.m.

Mariah Carey will cap off the night on the Friends Stage at 9:40 p.m. immediately following Usher’s 7:55 p.m. set. That stage will also host Chris Brown at 6:15 p.m., Nelly at 4:50 p.m., Jhené Aiko at 3:35 p.m., Shaggy at 2:25 p.m., Da Brat at 1:15 p.m., and Lumidee at 12:15 p.m.

The Crunk Stage and Bling Stage will be the busiest, including the likes of PartyNextDoor, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, Sean Paul, T.I., Ginuwine, Boyz II Men, Eve, Bow Wow, and more.

See the full schedule below.

