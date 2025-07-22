Long Beach singer Giveon is back with a new album, Beloved, and has announced the tour dates to go along with it. In his press release, he promises the Dear Beloved, The Tour will be special, as it’s a reflection of the process of creating songs like “Twenties” and “Rather Be.”

“I think it’s going to be magical because the album was made live, so it’s made to be performed live,” he said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “It’s going to be my best tour. I want to do strings, I want to do horns, I want to do background vocals, so I feel like [I’ll have] a full eight to 10 piece [backing band], depending on how big the stages are. The album is really a movie, it’s a world, and I want the night to feel like that.”

Looking at the venues, he’s definitely getting his wish; he’ll also be supported by Free Nationals, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Sasha Keable. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10am local, while the artist presale begins today at 11am PT. You can find more info here.

Beloved is out now via Epic Records. Find more information here.