Look at God! In what feels like divine intervention, rapper GloRilla‘s major-label debut is slated to be released on November 11. If the numbers align for CMG’s First Lady, the Memphis native will torpedo into superstardom.

The 9-track EP, Anyways, Life’s Great… will feature hit song “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B and “Blessed” alongside seven unnamed tracks. The cryptic tracklist uploaded to Apple Music has forced the GloRidaz to perform detective work in her comment section. Leading fans to speculate whether or not rappers G Herbo, Monaleo, and Sally Sossa will be making an appearance as they were some of the first to engage with the post.

The EP’s cover art shared to Instagram features a young GloRilla before the fame — following in the trend of countless critically acclaimed rap albums. So far, the rapper has kept it tight-lipped about the project, only sharing on Twitter, “y’all It’s this one song on da EP that I know y’all gone throw so much ass to.”

Y’all It’s this one song on da Ep that I know y’all gone throw so much assss to 😂😂🏆🏆🔥🔥🔥 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) October 29, 2022

After taking home the Breakthrough Artist Of The Year award this year’s BET ceremony, the bar has been set for GloRilla. She undoubtedly has a few hits to her name including “FNF (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2,” but can she deliver a strong full project?

Anyways, Life’s Great… is out 11/11 via CMG/Interscope Records. Pre-save it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.