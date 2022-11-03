GloRilla and her gritty Memphis sound are hot right now; everyone seems to want a piece, including Ciara: Ciara announced on Wednesday via Instagram that the “FNF” rapper would be hopping on the remix to her recently released collaboration with Summer Walker, “Better Thangs.”

In the short clip, Ciara looks very dreamy while a snippet of the new track plays in the background.

“Anything I tell myself is possible, is possible!” she wrote. “That Glo flow!! wow!” @glorillapimp @SummerWalker #BetterThangsRemix 11/4″

GloRilla confirmed the information by tweeting, “Better thangs remix 11/4,” and tagging Ciara and Walker in the post, complete with fire and trophy emojis.

The remix, along with the original track and her latest song, “Jump,” will presumably be part of Ciara’s highly anticipated upcoming album. The singer recently said she was returning to her dance roots for the upcoming project.

“There’s so much energy in this album because I want to make the world dance — that’s always been my thing,” Ciara told Ebony. “It’s the tempo and beat I’ve been moving to in my music and the key sentiments I’ve poured into this album. There is an R&B core in these records. To be honest, this album feels nostalgic. It takes me back to my first album in a way that no project I’ve done to this point has before.”

So far, Ciara has not released an album title or release date.