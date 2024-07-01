The culture’s biggest has arrived. Tonight (June 30), all eyes are on the 2024 BET Awards. Following the heated musical back and forth between (acts like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Latto, and Ice Spice) a calm peaceful change a pace.

Two of the above acts (Nicki Minaj and Drake) were the most nominated of the evening. But that isn’t always a sign of who claims the trophy in a given category. But what was certain, is Usher would receive his followers as the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

View the full list of the 2024 BET Awards nominees below, with the winners in bold.