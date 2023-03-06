GloRilla completed her Anyways, Life’s Great Tour on February 25. The breakout Memphis rapper’s first-ever headlining trek included a Cardi B cameo to perform “Tomorrow 2” at the New York City stop, but her most recent concert at Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York took a devastating turn on Sunday night, March 5.

The Associated Press reported this morning, March 6, that “false fears of a shooting … sent a crowd surging toward the exits, killing one person and injuring nine others.” According to the outlet, a 33-year-old woman died at a hospital.

The Rochester Police Department provided a lengthy update expounding on those details.

The press release reads, in part:

“Just after 11 p.m., as the show ended, concertgoers began heading to the exits to leave. As people began to exit, the crowd began to surge and rushed towards the exit. There are some reports that shots were heard, causing the crowd to panic, but that has not been confirmed. Officers that were detailed outside of the venue were eventually able to make their way inside, where they located three females with significant injuries. Officers, Security, and EMS provided life-saving measures on the three females before they were transported to Strong Hospital. Sadly, one of the victims passed away and the other two are currently in critical condition, fighting for their lives. As the night went on, an additional seven people arrived at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries from the event. Preliminary reports from people at the scene indicate that these injuries were caused by being trampled. We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or anyone being shot or stabbed.”

An investigation is ongoing, and Rochester Police urged “anyone with video, pictures, or anything else that can help us piece together what happened last night” to call 911 or email them.

GloRilla tweeted Sunday night, “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf [three crying emojis] praying everybody is ok [four praying-hands emojis].”

