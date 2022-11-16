Memphis rapper GloRilla is having one hell of a year. Her breakthrough single, “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” dropped in May, which led to her inking a deal with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group label. She then dropped the track “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B which saw her reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and now just received her first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards.

So why stop now? Her debut EP on CMG, Anyways, Life’s Great, came out last week and now GloRilla has announced her first-ever US headlining tour. GloRilla’s 2023 Anyways, Life’s Great Tour begins on January 27 at the underground in Charlotte, NC, and closes on February 25 at Union Stage in Washington DC.

SO EXCITED!! I'm going on my VERY FIRST TOUR!!! Get the presale code when you join my Discord 🦍🦍.

Presale starts 11/17 @ 10AM local time

Public on sale Friday, Nov 18 at 10AM Local

BIG GLO & GANG EM COMING TO UR CITY !https://t.co/zihJ0ICO2x#AnywaysLifesGreatTOUR pic.twitter.com/uhjcgWMUGd — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 16, 2022

Check out the complete list of GloRilla 2023 Tour dates below

01/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

01/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell At The Masquerade

01/30 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

01/31 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

02/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura

02/03 – Las Vegas @ Hakkasan

02/08 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

02/09 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

02/14 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Other Side

02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall

02/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

02/22 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/23 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

02/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

02/25 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage