Memphis rapper GloRilla is having one hell of a year. Her breakthrough single, “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” dropped in May, which led to her inking a deal with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group label. She then dropped the track “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B which saw her reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and now just received her first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards.
So why stop now? Her debut EP on CMG, Anyways, Life’s Great, came out last week and now GloRilla has announced her first-ever US headlining tour. GloRilla’s 2023 Anyways, Life’s Great Tour begins on January 27 at the underground in Charlotte, NC, and closes on February 25 at Union Stage in Washington DC.
SO EXCITED!! I'm going on my VERY FIRST TOUR!!! Get the presale code when you join my Discord 🦍🦍.
Presale starts 11/17 @ 10AM local time
Public on sale Friday, Nov 18 at 10AM Local
BIG GLO & GANG EM COMING TO UR CITY !https://t.co/zihJ0ICO2x#AnywaysLifesGreatTOUR pic.twitter.com/uhjcgWMUGd
— GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 16, 2022
Check out the complete list of GloRilla 2023 Tour dates below and get tickets here.
01/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
01/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell At The Masquerade
01/30 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
01/31 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues
02/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura
02/03 – Las Vegas @ Hakkasan
02/08 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
02/09 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
02/14 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Other Side
02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall
02/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
02/22 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/23 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
02/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
02/25 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage