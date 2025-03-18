GloRilla not only won Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, she also performed during the ceremony.

The rapper started things off with “Never Find” (featuring K Carbon) from her debut album Glorious before she and Sexyy Red performed “Whatchu Kno About Me.” The entire time, she was wearing and surrounded by gold. More like GoldRilla.

“I ain’t won an award in a good minute, so I brought my special thanks out,” GloRilla said during her acceptance speech, adding, “Don’t let nobody tell y’all what y’all can’t do, because they tried to count me out but look where I’m at.”

Last year, GloRilla and Sexyy Red interviewed each other about the positive response to “Whatchu Kno About Me” from fans. “I think ’cause they wanted to see me and you on a song together for so long,” GloRilla said, while Sexyy added, “Before I just came up here, I was in the car laying down. I ain’t say nothing, but I heard it on the radio. Usually, I’ll call like, ‘Y’all heard it? Y’all heard it?’ But I keep hearing it, so it’s like I’m not even finna keep saying nothing. This muthaf*cka just be playing.”

You can watch GloRilla’s performance at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards above.