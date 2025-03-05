It’s March, and you know what that means: Basketball is back, baby! March Madness has yet to get fully underway, but announcements for the finale weekend are already coming out. Today, the NCAA and Women’s Final Four sponsor AT&T announced the headliner for the annual Super Saturday concert preceding the final three games of the season. After booking Latto for last year’s show, they’ve once again tapped a rising female rapper, this time going with one of Latto’s favorite collaborators, GloRilla.

Glo had arguably the second-biggest breakout story of 2024 (right behind Doechii), with her songs “TGIF” and “Yeah Glo!” becoming fan favorites ahead of the release of her debut album, Glorious. The love has culminated in a 20-city tour which kicks off tonight in Oklahoma City and concludes with a hometown show in Memphis at a to-be-determined future date. In between, she’ll make her Coachella debut, and now, we know she’ll be in Tampa Bay, Florida on Saturday, April 5, at the Curtis Hixon Park concert kicking off the Final Four festivities.

Glo’s prior experience with basketball aside, she’s a great pick for an exploding market; as interest in women’s ball has shot up in the past year, it makes perfect sense to book a Grammy-nominated hitmaker to highlight how women are taking over both sports and music. For more about women’s hoop, check out Uproxx’s Shot Clock Challenge with UCLA star Kiki Rice here.