Here Is The Full 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners List

Similar to ceremony held earlier in the year, the competition at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards was stiff.

While, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen lead the nomination pack with 10 nods a piece, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter followed closely with nine for each of them. But Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, SZA and Teddy Swim didn’t do so shabby with five nomination each. So as the ceremony was broadcasted live on FOX, fans were locked in to see which of music’s biggest names would walk away on top.

Elsewhere in the program Lady Gaga received the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. Mariah Carey was also honored with the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award. Outside of her nominations for the evening, Swift’s The Eras Tour was named Tour of the Century (and celebrated by airing an exclusive performance from the record-setting tour). Lastly, Nelly received the iHeartRadio Landmark Award.

Continue below for the full winners list.