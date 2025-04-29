Fresh off of her blockbuster performance at Coachella 2025, GloRilla back in the studio. While the “Let Her Cook” rapper’s debut studio album, Glorious, continues to rack up millions of streams online, GloRilla is already working on her full-length follow-up.

Today (April 28) GloRilla hosted a Spaces (live audio chat) on X (formerly Twitter). Although the conversation with fans started as an inspirational message to those dealing with jealous people, it ended with an update on GloRilla’s sophomore album.

“My next album…I’m working on [it],” she gleefully announced. “I can’t tell y’all exactly when its coming, what year its coming, but I’m doing something different.”

She continued: “Y’all know this was my golden year. When I turned 25 it was a golden year. If y’all didn’t notice I have been wearing a lot of gold. I’ve worn a lot of gold jewelry this year. Every award show…all tour I had on gold.”

However, moving forward GloRilla says things will change. “I will be stepping out of that era,” she added. “[I’m] stepping into a new era. I can’t tell y’all when it’s gonna be. But I’m excited for it and I hope y’all like it […] I’m in the studio. I’m always working.”

Fans hope her long rumored collaborative project with Megan Thee Stallion is released first.