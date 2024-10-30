Weeks apart, rap’s dynamic duo Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla dropped new albums. For Megan Thee Stallion that body of work was Megan: Act II. While GloRilla released her long-awaited debut album, Glorious. Along the way the two emcees have racked up quite the busy with notable collaborations, from the tracks “How I Look,” “Wanna Be” and “Accent,” to a successful performance run on the Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Their musical chemistry (a far cry from their first impression of each other) has sparked demands for the rappers to drop more music together. Now, fans are demanding a full-out collaborative album. But will Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla actually give into supporters’ request? Today (October 29), GloRilla sat down with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 and further fanned the flames of its possibility.

“Is there truth to the rumor of you and Megan Thee Stallion having a joint project,” asked Ebro. “Y’all got some heat, y’all recorded some things.”

GloRilla followed up, saying: “Yep.”

But that wasn’t the confirmation Ebro needed so he followed up with: “But you can’t confirm nor deny.”

Evasively, GloRilla answered: “Right.”

Well, in a Stationhead broadcast (captured by Inside The Industry podcast) Megan Thee Stallion shed light on what’s holding the potential project up. “We’re both so busy,” she said. “We said we were going to sit down in December and start working on it. So, y’all really need to spam Glo for real because we’re both bullsh*ters.”

Watch GloRilla’s full appearance on Apple Music 1 hosted by Ebro Darden above.