It’s hard to go anywhere in the music world without hearing GloRilla’s name. She’s one of rap’s hottest names who, after a brief period of struggle, found her rhythm again and turned into an extremely reliable hitmaker. GloRilla officially silenced her critics with the release of her highly praised debut album Glorious last fall, but even before its arrival, the Memphis rapper kept the rap world fed with songs that kept people dancing and verses that had the music world talking.
This winning formula is what made GloRilla a perfect addition to the McDonald’s All American basketball game lineup. The Memphis was picked to perform at halftime for the All American games, and ahead of her performance, Uproxx caught up with GloRilla for a quick convo about her experience with sports, making your dreams come true, her debut album Glorious, and her current tour.
With performing at the McDonald’s All American game, I wanted to ask, what’s the best memory — the funniest, wildest, etc. — that you have being at a sports game while you were in school?
I played basketball in high school, and that was the funniest because I sucked. [laughs]
These kids are pretty close to achieving their dreams of making it to the NBA. As a rapper, you understand that idea of making your dreams come true. What would you say is the most important thing to keep in mind when you’re so close to making your dreams come true?
Just keep going.
When you think about that dream of “making it,” what do you wish someone told you about what comes after? In terms of the support, but also the hate that seemingly comes up out of nowhere?
I’m not worried about them. Hell nah, man. I kind of knew that already, but it hit me hard because I wasn’t prepared for my own success. It really just hit me out of nowhere. So yeah, I wish somebody told me, don’t let it get to me. I was already like that, but certain times, I let it get to me.
Has dealing with haters, whether it be ignoring them or finding a silver lining, become easier for you over time?
It’s become way easier because I know they’re just talking. They just get on the internet and talk.
Your debut album Glorious was a star moment in a big run for you, what did it mean for your self-confidence to be able to deliver an album like that after everything you overcame to get to that moment?
I felt victorious and glorious!
You’re almost six months removed from the album coming out, what’s your favorite moment that’s happened since Glorious dropped?
Just seeing how well the fans are taking it in and all the TikToks, videos, and reels that they’ve been using my music with.
If there’s a sport you could have a professional career in, which sport would you pick?
Soccer.
Rap is often referred to as a sport, for better or for worse, and I think that presents a thin line between collaboration or competition. Glorious saw you work with some of rap’s best, and up to today, you still work with big and small artists. What’s the thought process for you with collaboration vs. competition in rap?
It’s no competition. I just do me. It’s just me and what I want, I’m not worried about what’s on the side of me.
You kicked off The Glorious Tour earlier this month, how have you been enjoying that and is there anything different or better compared to other tours you’ve done or been a part of?
I feel like it’s my best tour because I put a lot into it. I got more into my creative bag. I just get better each tour because I just be more hands on each tour.
What’s something you want to accomplish in 2025 that we should all be on the lookout for?
Another great album. I’m working on it right now, so another great one.
Glorious is out now via CMG/Interscope. Find out more information here.