It’s hard to go anywhere in the music world without hearing GloRilla’s name. She’s one of rap’s hottest names who, after a brief period of struggle, found her rhythm again and turned into an extremely reliable hitmaker. GloRilla officially silenced her critics with the release of her highly praised debut album Glorious last fall, but even before its arrival, the Memphis rapper kept the rap world fed with songs that kept people dancing and verses that had the music world talking.

This winning formula is what made GloRilla a perfect addition to the McDonald’s All American basketball game lineup. The Memphis was picked to perform at halftime for the All American games, and ahead of her performance, Uproxx caught up with GloRilla for a quick convo about her experience with sports, making your dreams come true, her debut album Glorious, and her current tour.

With performing at the McDonald’s All American game, I wanted to ask, what’s the best memory — the funniest, wildest, etc. — that you have being at a sports game while you were in school?

I played basketball in high school, and that was the funniest because I sucked. [laughs]

These kids are pretty close to achieving their dreams of making it to the NBA. As a rapper, you understand that idea of making your dreams come true. What would you say is the most important thing to keep in mind when you’re so close to making your dreams come true?

Just keep going.

When you think about that dream of “making it,” what do you wish someone told you about what comes after? In terms of the support, but also the hate that seemingly comes up out of nowhere?

I’m not worried about them. Hell nah, man. I kind of knew that already, but it hit me hard because I wasn’t prepared for my own success. It really just hit me out of nowhere. So yeah, I wish somebody told me, don’t let it get to me. I was already like that, but certain times, I let it get to me.