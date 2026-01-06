We’re just a few days into 2026, but this year’s festival landscape is already starting to take shape: Today (January 6), Governors Ball organizers announced the 2026 lineup. The festival runs from June 5 to 7 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City.

Lorde headlines Friday the 5th, while will also see performances from Baby Keem, Katseye, Pierce The Veil, Mariah The Scientist, The Dare, 2hollis, King Princess, Flipturn, Audrey Hobert, Turnover, The Beths, Arcy Drive, Confidence Man, Absolutely, Whatmore, Old Mervs, The Backfires, School Of Rock Queens, and Kids Rock For Kids.

Stray Kids lead Saturday the 6th and also playing are Kali Uchis, Major Lazer, Blood Orange, Wet Leg, Amyl And The Sniffers, Ravyn Lenae, Snow Strippers, Del Water Gap, Thee Sacred Souls, Spacey Jane, Jane Remover, Wisp, Midnight Generation, Flowerovlove, Radio Free Alice, Villanelle, Chanpan, Jade Lemac, and Jimmyboy.

ASAP Rocky closes out on Sunday the 7th. Also on the bill are Jennie, Dominic Fike, Geese, Clipse, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Japanese Breakfast, Hot Mulligan, Holly Humberstone, Fcukers, Rachel Chinouriri, Khamari, Between Friends, Slayyyter, Hemlocke Springs, Lexa Gates, Evening Elephants, After, Hannah Jadagu, and School Of Rock New York.

For tickets, a pre-sale goes live on January 8, running from 10 to 11 a.m. ET, and the sign-up for a pre-sale passcode can be found here. The public on-sale launches at 11 a.m. ET the same day, at which point prices will increase.