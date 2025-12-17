There’s just about two weeks left of 2025. So, it’s the time of year to start considering any resolutions you might want to implement in the new year. If you’re looking for advice there, Lorde has your back, but her advice should definitely be taken alongside some caution.

During a concert at Brooklyn last night (December 16), Lorde took a few minutes to give a heartfelt speech, reflecting on how her year has been, how she’s been feeling, and things she’s been grateful for (here’s a video). Towards the end, she offered a series of rapid-fire recommendations:

“Don’t be afraid to fall the f*ck apart. Let yourself feel everything. I really think that’s the only way through this moment, is to feel it all… bring in strong feelings, you know. Swim naked, have crazy sex, do drugs, dance, do it all. Stay alive.”

Some more cautious advice she failed to mention is be careful about what you eat. She might have ignored that advice recently, or perhaps just had some bad luck: In November, she had to cancel a concert due to some “ruthless food poisoning,” explaining, “I’ve been resting all day hoping I’d be well enough but I can hardly stand up and you deserve more.”